Gangs Of Sherwood Reveals New Details To The Game's Soundtrack

Ahead of the release of Gangs Of Sherwood this week, Nacon decided to show off a video highlighting the game's epic soundtrack.

Article Summary Nacon and Appeal Studios unveil Gangs Of Sherwood's soundtrack and composer insights.

Composer Markus Zierhofer blends medieval and modern music for a unique sound.

Soundtrack features adaptive intensity for in-game action moments and battles.

New action-adventure game Gangs Of Sherwood releases on November 30.

Nacon and Appeal Studios released a new video last week, going over the making of the soundtrack to their upcoming game, Gangs Of Sherwood. This time around, we get to see the game's composer, Markus Zierhofer, go over how he composed many of the tracks in the game and reveal the inspirations he had behind the music that is going into the original soundtrack. Zierhofer went into the finer lines of how he managed to create tracks that have a science-fantasy atmosphere around them, as he managed to mix medieval and modern aspects of music into a grand spectacle for you to enjoy while playing the game. We have a quote from him below, along with the video, for you to enjoy, all before the game comes out this week on November 30 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

"This is achieved by using old instruments, such as the Stroh violin or hurdy-gurdy, whose tones are distorted to obtain music halfway between the Middle Ages and a more modern era," explains Markus Zierhofer. "We also made sure that the original soundtrack adapts to the action in the game. For example, the music can be intensified by layering when you face a host of enemies at the same time, or when your combo gauge goes up."

"Gangs of Sherwood is a story-driven co-operative action-adventure game for 1 to 4 players with fast-paced gameplay and high replay value in a reimagined world based on the legend of Robin Hood. Exploiting the powers of the Philosopher's Stone, the Sheriff of Nottingham's armies have built up untold power and are oppressing the people of England more than ever. In a unique science-fantasy version of the Robin Hood legend, the game features explosive combat, spectacular combos, and co-op gameplay for fans of epic battles and challenges in stunning environments."

