Garden In! Receives New January Release Date Now you'll soon be able to do some cozy gardening on PC again as Garden In! has received a brand new release date this month.

Bonus Stage Publishing, along with developers Dramatic Iceberg, revealed the new release date for Garden In!, and it's coming up soon. If you haven't seen this one before, this is a cozy gardening game in which you will do your dardest to make the best garden you can in any way you see fit, all by learning certain skills and making sure you do a few steps to cultivate an amazing set of plants. And once you have your plants set up, you'll need to put them somewhere, such as a greenhouse that you will design. The game was originally featured during the Wholesome Direct livestream last summer, but beyond the idea it would be out this year, we didn't get a clear-cut timeframe. Now we know the game will be released on PC on January 26th, 2023, for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. You can check out more info on the game and the trailer below as we wait out the next two weeks.

"Garden In! is a cozy and peaceful sandbox game about growing tiny and lovely plants. Just relax, take care of your seedlings, and watch your dream garden come to life. Choose a pot, put some soil in it, and finally, plant a seed. The journey can start! Each plant is unique and has different needs. All they need is time, love, and caring — they'll grow strong and beautiful. Bring two seeds together inside a hybridization pot, and watch how the power of love creates a new bud! Try and discover all the different combinations to complete your herbarium. Use the many seedlings at your disposal, arrange the environment as you like and make yourself at home.Besides gardening, customize rooms by changing their colors and background; put yourself in the mood."