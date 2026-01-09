Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in January 2026.

Article Summary Track current Pokémon TCG card values for Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates in January 2026 market trends

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare remains the set's priciest card but saw a large value drop this month

Shiny Charizard ex and Shiny Gardevoir ex also suffered significant price declines in January 2026

Guide for collectors on top cards' market performance and when to buy Pokémon TCG singles or packs

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2025, are doing now, two years later, in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $489.60 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $219.64 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $114.44 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $32.45 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $26.49 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $22.78 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $22.26 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $21.63 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $20.98 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $17.76 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $14.95 Clive Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/091: $14.78 Shiny Lucario 174/091: $14.44 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $12.64 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $11.70

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare is down big time with a $160 loss this month, but that seems par for the course with this set. The second most valuable card of Paldean Fates, Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, has lost almost $100 this month. Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare also took a hit, though not as bad, with a $30 loss. The most surprising drop of the month was Shiny Mew ex Full Art, though, which is now listed at half the value at which we last observed it.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!