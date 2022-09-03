Pokémon TCG Will Release Mew VMAX League Battle Deck
This has been quite a release weekend for the Pokémon TCG. We have seen the release of the Heavy Hitters Premium Collection with fourteen packs and Lucario and Tyranitar reprints, the Trick-or-Trade BOOster Packs bundle meant for giving out on Halloween, the Holiday Calendar Box which includes a SWSH Black Star Promo of Pikachu, and even a Pokémon TCG Japan release with the set Incandescent Arcana. In addition to these new drops, we got the announcement of a product for players coming later this year called the Mew VMAX League Battle Deck. This product includes reprinted cards of the Mew V (two copies), Mew VMAX (two copies), and Genesect V (two copies) along with a 60-card deck, a deck box, condition markers, damage counter dice, a coin, and more. This product will retail for $29.99 and will be released on November 11th.
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the fourth quarter of 2022:
- Sword & Shield – Lost Origin pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on August 27th.
- Heavy Hitters Premium Collection: This box features fourteen booster packs along with reprinted cards featuring Lucario V, Tyranitar V, a holo Lucario, and a holo Tyranitar from previous sets. This product does not feature any exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Prices have not yet been announced. Releasing September 1st.
- Holiday Calendar Box: This box features eight promo cards, new SWSH fun packs, six booster packs, and more. We do not currently have information on the promo cards. Releasing September 1st.
- Trick or Trade BOOster Packs: This $14.99 bundle will include 40 mini booster packs featuring cards from previous sets stamped with a Pikachu Pumpkin. This is intended as a means to give children low-cost packs on Halloween. Releasing September 1st.
- Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing September 9th.
- Infernape V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th.
- Arceus VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes ten booster packs and reprints of the Arceus V and Arceus VSTAR from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. These are direct reprints and are not Alternate Art cards. They are the same exact cards that can be pulled from booster packs. This product is Amazon-exclusive and will be released on September 30th.
- Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.
- Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022 for $29.99.
- Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs and three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022 for $29.99.
- Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.
- October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively featuring the same Vs from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Premium Collection: Includes a Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark V as SWSH Black Star Promos, an oversized version of the VSTAR, six Pokémon TCG booster packs, a coin, and a pin. It will retail for $39.99 and will be released on October 28th.
- Sword & Shield: Charizard Ultra Premium Collection: The box will include three SWSH Black Star Promos featuring a new etched foil Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR along with Charizard-themed sleeves, a metal coin, damage counter dice, and more. It will notably contain sixteen Sword & Shield-era booster packs. It will be released on October 28th and will retail for $119.99.
- Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box. Begins on October 29th.
- Hisuian Electrode V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Hisuian Electrode V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing November 4th.
- Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing November 11th.
- Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.
- Arceus VSTAR Ultra Premium Collection: There is nothing yet known about this product except that it will be released in Winter 2022.