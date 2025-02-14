Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail Reveals Two New Characters Coming In Next Update

Honkai: Star Rail has a new update coming out later this month, which will include two new characters among other additions

Explore the Grove of Epiphany and its ties to the Flame-Chase Journey.

Dive into the Day and Night System for strategic combat advantages.

Join The Awooo Firm event to lead the chimera squad to glory.

HoYoverse confirmed a new update would be coming to Honkai: Star Rail later this month, as the game will be getting two new characters and more. Version 3.1 will be rolling out on February 26, and with it will come Tribbie and Mydei, each weaving their own stories to be woven into the title, along with a new map called "Grove of Epiphany." We have more details from the developers below and the trailer above.

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 3.1

The Grove of Epiphany, a revered city-state honoring Cerces, the Reason Titan, stands as Amphoreus' cradle of knowledge and maintains strong ties with Okhema. Known for its vital academic contributions to the Flame-Chase Journey, the Grove has long provided critical research on the black tide and Titans, serving as a beacon of enlightenment and progress. Cerces, like Kephale, harbors goodwill toward humanity and, with boundless generosity, transformed the Grove into a sanctuary for knowledge seekers, offering rest, study, and the wisdom of the world to mortals once shrouded in ignorance. However, this haven of learning has recently fallen to the black tide's assault. Amidst the ensuing chaos, a shadowy foe has emerged, seeking to claim Cerces' Coreflame for their own. In the Version 3.1 Trailblaze Mission, Trailblazers must rise to the challenge, rescuing survivors, uncovering truths about the catastrophe, and reclaiming Cerces' Coreflame to restore hope to Okhema. Moreover, in Version 3.1's Main Story, Trailblazers will harness the power of Oronyx to awaken echoes of the past, leading them to a new map where the "Abyss of Fate," once known as "Janusopolis," stands in its Day State. Along the way, they will uncover long-buried secrets from the "Era Chrysea," gradually unveiling the mysterious past of Tribbie, the latest 5-star playable character.

As the first demigod of Amphoreus, Tribios, the Holy Maiden of "Janusopolis," heard the prophecy of Deliverance from Kephale. To spread this prophecy throughout Amphoreus, Tribios used the "Century Gate," turning herself into thousands of Messengers and embarking on a long journey. As a 5-star Quantum character following the Path of Harmony, Tribbie not only provides assistance and guidance to the Chrysos Heirs in the Flame-Chase Journey, but also plays an essential role in battle. Even on the ever-changing battlefield, she works closely with teammates to buff the team. Tribbie can deploy a special zone where the enemies take more DMG. Every time an enemy within the zone is attacked, Tribbie deals Additional DMG to the one with the highest HP. She can also trigger Follow-up ATKs frequently to help the team end a battle swiftly. While creating a more advantageous environment for her teammates to deal DMG, she further elevates the team's combat potential. She can also trigger Follow-up ATKs frequently to help the team end a battle swiftly. While creating a more advantageous environment for her teammates to deal DMG, she further elevates the team's combat potential.

The second playable 5-star character is Mydei, having migrated to a faraway land alongside his people, now the crown prince of Castrum Kremnos, and also a warrior as valiant as a lion. As a 5-star Imaginary character following the Path of Destruction, in battle, Mydei fully utilizes his undying nature to fight the enemies. With a mass of Max HP, he can consume HP to charge, and then enter an enhanced form. When enhanced, Mydei automatically strikes enemies in his turn, dealing greater DMG and showcasing the might of the crown prince in Castrum Kremnos. Additionally, the limited 5-star characters Yunli and Huohuo will have their return in the first and second halves of the Version 3.1 warp event, respectively. Their formidable assistance makes them invaluable allies for your future journeys.

In addition to new characters and storylines, Version 3.1 brings an array of exciting events. One highlight is the new season of Divergent Universe, which introduces a brand-new research topic centered on Amphoreus. This time, battles will feature the innovative "Day and Night System," where combat alternates between day and night. Each state provides unique boosts, while transitions between them trigger additional effects. Furthermore, the Day and Night System, along with its associated Blessings, is deeply connected to the Titans and the Chrysos Heirs, adding layers of strategy and lore to the experience. Additionally, Trailblazers will take part in The Awooo Firm event, where players step into the role of manager to assist the chimera squad in Okhema. By providing guidance and support, Trailblazers will help the squad turn their fortunes around and rise to become the strongest team of all.

