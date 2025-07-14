Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gayming Foundation, LGBTQ

Gayming Foundation Launches To Support LGBTQ+ In Gaming Industry

The Gayming Foundation has launched this month with the goal of supporting those who identify as LGBTQ+ within the gaming industry

Focuses on empowering workers, supporting fans, and encouraging inclusivity across gaming.

Initial programs include grants for LGBTQ+ groups and mentorship for industry professionals.

Sister to Gayming Magazine, the Foundation aims to drive change and representation in gaming.

A brand new non-profit organization has been launched this month, as Gayming Magazine has started its new sister organization, the Gayming Foundation. This new 501(c)(3) has been designed to support those who identify as LGBTQ+ within the gaming industry across all fields, with the goal of uplifting and empowering those individuals to effect change. While also supporting inclusivity and representation in gaming. Considering how many companies seem to be gung-ho to remove these items from their makeup, it's nice to see someone step up to not just be a voice, but to aid in any issues people may come across and may require something like this one day. We have more details about the organization and its goals from their launch statement below.

The Gayming Foundation

Based on research findings where 27% of workers identified as LGBTQ+, there are an estimated 72,000 LGBTQ+ games industry workers in the US alone. This figure does not take into account individual solo developers, so in reality, this figure is significantly higher. At a time when LGBTQ+ people and companies are under attack through anti-DEI measures, the Gayming Foundation stands ready to support the industry and help it thrive by embracing its diverse workforce. The Gayming Foundation will deliver its impact through three core pillars:

Empowering LGBTQ+ games industry workers – from those in big companies to sole indie developers – with mentorships and support programmes to improve their working lives. Supporting Fans – Helping local gaymer groups and LGBTQ+ content creators thrive by offering funding and guidance to foster vibrant, inclusive gaming communities.

Helping local gaymer groups and LGBTQ+ content creators thrive by offering funding and guidance to foster vibrant, inclusive gaming communities. Encouraging Inclusivity – Driving systemic change in the games industry through celebration of best practices, highlighting issues that need attention, and providing educational resources to support positive change.

To begin to deliver the work, the organization will be rolling out three key programs over the next 12 months, each of which satisfy one or more of the core pillars:

Gaymer Group Growth Fund – A small grant fund available to local LGBTQ+ gaymer groups up to a maximum of $2500 per group. These small grants will enable the groups to be able to invest in their growth and strengthen the LGBTQ+ gamer fanbase.

A small grant fund available to local LGBTQ+ gaymer groups up to a maximum of $2500 per group. These small grants will enable the groups to be able to invest in their growth and strengthen the LGBTQ+ gamer fanbase. Double Jump – This program will focus on assisting experienced LGBTQ+ professionals to transition their transferable skills into the games industry, a task notoriously difficult to achieve. This will build out and strengthen LGBTQ+ representation at a senior level in the industry.

This program will focus on assisting experienced LGBTQ+ professionals to transition their transferable skills into the games industry, a task notoriously difficult to achieve. This will build out and strengthen LGBTQ+ representation at a senior level in the industry. PrideXP Boost Mentorships – The PrideXP Boost Mentorship scheme will connect both LGBTQ+ workers and content creators with veterans in these fields to foster a supportive network of knowledge-sharing and growth.

The Gayming Foundation is a sister organization to the highly popular Gayming Magazine, the world's only LGBTQ+ video game magazine. Gayming Magazine has been running for six years and also hosts the Gayming Awards, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ excellence in gaming. Diverse LGBTQ+ representatives from across the gaming ecosystem, from seasoned industry veterans to dynamic content creators and to representatives from local gaymer groups, have come together to form both the Executive Board and the delivery committees. Representation is at the heart of the Gayming Foundation's makeup and will deliver highly impactful, tangible results for the industry.

