Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Pie In The Sky

Angry Magpie Game Pie In The Sky Confirmed For February Launch

Become an angry magpie taking out people and objects in the old-school arcade-like title Pie In The Sky, coming out next month

Article Summary Pie In The Sky launches in February, letting you play as a mischievous Australian magpie causing chaos.

Experience classic arcade gameplay by swooping, stealing food, and terrorizing humans across Aussie locales.

Unlock new birds, levels, and upgrades without microtransactions—everything earned by playing.

Try free-fly mode or tackle wacky objectives to prove you’re top magpie in this indie action game.

Indie game developer Monster Shop Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed the launch date for their next title, Pie In The Sky. This is an old-school arcade-like title in which you play an angry magpie, taking your frustrations out on people and objects all across your territory. The game has a free demo on Steam for you to play as the full version will be released on February 2.

Pie In The Sky

G'day mate! You're an Australian Magpie now – and you know what that means! Steal food, menace random blokes, find a new home for your chicks, then go out and spread a little more mayhem and destruction across the Land Down Under! Pie in the Sky is the power fantasy you never knew you needed. Enjoy an old school action-arcade game where you are a representative of Australia's dominant species – magpies, just to be clear – responsible for terrorizing the human population and showing lesser creatures their proper place in the pecking order.

Unsurpassed Pecking Fantasy: What's white, black, and terrifying all over? The only top dog bird there is, the Australian Magpie! Swoop down and trip over pedestrians! Throw cyclists off their weird contraptions! Steal snags straight from the barbie! Divebomb unsuspecting tourists with trash! Charge up your ultimate power, gorging on unattended food, then unleashing the power of regurgitation on everyone who looks up funny!

What's white, black, and terrifying all over? The only top dog bird there is, the Australian Magpie! Swoop down and trip over pedestrians! Throw cyclists off their weird contraptions! Steal snags straight from the barbie! Divebomb unsuspecting tourists with trash! Charge up your ultimate power, gorging on unattended food, then unleashing the power of regurgitation on everyone who looks up funny! Many Modes of Flight: Each of the iconic Australian locations is full of unique characters to interact with and humans to terrorize! Get hints, tips, and explore them in free-fly mode to uncover all the hidden objects, upgrades, and opportunities to maximize your chaos potential! Or try to complete ever more challenging and wackier objectives to establish yourself as the Bird of the Hill, the Best of the Nest, the Nits Tits!

Each of the iconic Australian locations is full of unique characters to interact with and humans to terrorize! Get hints, tips, and explore them in free-fly mode to uncover all the hidden objects, upgrades, and opportunities to maximize your chaos potential! Or try to complete ever more challenging and wackier objectives to establish yourself as the Bird of the Hill, the Best of the Nest, the Nits Tits! It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Old School: Remember the early 2000s? When you bought a game and didn't have to surrender your left kidney to enjoy it? This is this kind of game. There's no Magpie Armor, Boost Packs, or Eurasian Magpie DLCs. Everything can be earned by playing the game and terrorizing the hairless apes! New birds! New levels! Upgrades to make your campaign of winged terror even more fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!