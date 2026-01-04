Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Com2us, Inotia 4

Inotia 4 Has Been Released On Steam For The First Time

Inotia 4 has been fully ported over to PC via Steam for the first time since it was released in 2012, complete with several improvements

A few weeks ago, developer and publisher Com2uS ported the game Inotia 4 to PC via Steam for the first time since its original release. The mobile title was first launched back in 2012 and became one of the franchise's biggest hits on both iOS and Android, spitting out a ton of updates along the way. Now PC players can experience the full game and then some with this new release. We have the finer details for you here.

Inotia 4

The grand adventure across the continent of Inotia begins, following the intertwined fates of Kiyan, an assassin of the Dark Clan, and Yusha, the saint of light. Experience an emotional story and thrilling, fast-paced battles in this epic action RPG. The main storyline—centered on the fated love and conflict between Kiyan, the Assassin of Darkness, and Yusha, the Saint of Light—has earned strong praise. With the Steam release, Com2uS aims to increase accessibility so that more players can experience the game easily and conveniently.

The Steam version is more than a simple port of the mobile game. It offers a custom-tailored PC experience, with optimized graphics and UI for high-resolution displays, as well as full support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers, delivering a distinct feel and convenience beyond keyboard-and-mouse controls. Players can develop six unique classes—including Dark Knight, Assassin, and Warlock—and combine more than 90 class-specific skills to engage in strategic party-based combat. The game features over 400 large-scale maps spanning deserts, snowfields, and more. After completing the main story, players can take on additional challenges such as the Infinite Dungeon.

Follow the dramatic tale of Kiyan, the assassin of the Dark Clan, and Yusha, the saint of light, as their destinies collide across the vast land of Inotia. Six Unique Classes : Choose from six distinctive classes — Black Knight, Assassin, Warlock, Priest, Ranger, or Warrior — and create your own combat style.

Choose from six distinctive classes — Black Knight, Assassin, Warlock, Priest, Ranger, or Warrior — and create your own combat style. Strategic Party System : Recruit mercenaries with over 20 unique skills to build your own party and devise tactical strategies for every battle.

Recruit mercenaries with over 20 unique skills to build your own party and devise tactical strategies for every battle. Vast World Exploration: Journey through more than 400 regions — from scorching deserts and frozen tundras to mysterious forests and dark dungeons — uncovering hidden treasures and secrets along the way.

