Disney Speedstorm Adds Snow White As Mid-Season Racer

In time for the new Disney film, Snow White has been added to Disney Speedstorm with new skills and abilities for the season

Article Summary Snow White joins Disney Speedstorm as a mid-season racer to promote the new live-action film.

Snow White is a Defender class, dodging rivals' attacks with magical abilities.

Her Kind Hearted power lets her forest friends aid her or grants buffs with magical hats.

Experience exhilarating Disney Speedstorm races with unique skills and strategic upgrades.

Gameloft has released a new update for Disney Speedstorm this week, as Snow White has been added to the game as a mid-season racer. The character has been added as part of the promotion for the new upcoming live-action film, as you're getting a defender with a few special skills that will keep racers on their toes. We have more details about the character below and a trailer above, as they are available in the game now.

Snow White

Snow White is a Defender class focused on keeping her distance from her opponents and, most importantly, avoiding their attacks and traps. During races, she can unleash some magical mayhem thanks to her main power – Kind Hearted. When used uncharged, Snow White sings a magical song to her forest friends, who in turn pick up her cart and place it in front of the next closest racer! If charged and used, the power will reveal seven magical hats on the track, each one corresponding to one of her seven friends and granting her a temporary buff. If players are quick, they can collect a number of hats per activation, giving them the opportunity to have multiple buffs active at once!

Disney Speedstorm

Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters, including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast, and more, are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!

