Dark Fantasy Game Soul Survivors Is Coming Q1 2023

Indie developer and publisher Stingbot Games revealed that they will be releasing their latest dark fantasy game Soul Survivors in Q1 2023. Technically the game will be coming to Early Access at that point, and somewhere down the road, the 1.0 version will be released alongside the Nintendo Switch version of the game. This particular title will have you fighting for survival in a world of zombies back when you were just wearing armor and holding swords. Thankfully there's a little magic involved as well, but you also got corrupt mages and monsters as well. You'll also be able to try a demo of the game during October's Steam Next Fest, as it will be free from the 3rd-10th. We have more info below and the latest trailer.

Suit up and head into combat against waves of enemies threatening to overrun unprepared champions in the Lands of Chaos. Weave in and out of progressively more challenging foes, auto-attacking to cut a path forward and absorbing souls from felled creatures to level up and acquire powerful new abilities. Cast down legions of shambling zombies, corrupt mages, and giants in tense showdowns across richly detailed pixel-art stages.

Select one of two character classes available at Early Access launch, with 6 planned for v1.0. Charge into enemy hordes as the powerful Bogatyr, or use the realm's undead legions as the Necromancer. In Soul Survivors, each character class features distinct active and passive abilities to provide for wildly differing playstyles. Spend hard-earned gold accrued during sessions to unlock persistent Talent Tree upgrades for different characters, boosting stats affording even more firepower in subsequent sessions.

Alter a character's auto-attack in dynamic ways by spending experience-granting souls. Transform Bogatyr's standard sword into an AOE-inducing hammer with the Iron Smash ability or upgrade to the Butcher's Blade to deliver powerful overhead strikes capable of cleaving through waves of deadly foes. Experiment with different character builds across numerous runs to create the perfect champion capable of outlasting thousands of enemies and challenging malicious bosses at the end of each stage, like the hulking Flesh Golem.