Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Unova

Genesect will be featured in Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids as part of the Road to Unova event. You can defeat it using these tips and counters.

Article Summary Defeat Genesect in Pokémon GO raids using top Fire-type counters like Mega Blaziken and Shadow Charizard.

Gain the advantage with weather-boosted conditions and power up your Fire-type Pokémon for success.

Achieve the best catch rate with Circle Lock throws and Golden Razz Berries; Shinies are guaranteed catches.

Identify optimal Genesect with 100% IV CP of 1916 in normal and 2395 in boosted weather conditions.

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, are concluding this month. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the final month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Dialga, Enamorus, Yveltal, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Tyranitar and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Genesect, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect efficiently.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Infernape: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Genesect can be defeated with one Trainer but only in the right circumstances: boosted weather conditions for Fire-type Pokémon. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary or Mythical Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

