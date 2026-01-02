Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact, Version Luna IV

Genshin Impact Confirms Version Luna IV Arrives Mid-January

HoYoverse revealed the latest major update coming to Genshin Impact, as they revealed more details about Version Luna IV. The update brings two new characters in Columbina, the Moon Maiden, whose abilities revolve around Lunar Reactions, as well as the character Zibai, the White Horse Adeptus. You'll also encounter the Lantern Rite Festival that returns with a new set of storylines and rewards, a northern expansion of the Nod-Krai, and a climax to the current main story. We have the expanded details from the team here and a new trailer, as it all arrives on January 14.

Genshin Impact – Version Luna IV

As tensions in Nod-Krai approach a critical threshold, the latest Archon Quest reaches its dramatic climax. After seizing the power of the Moon Marrows, Il Dottore presses forward with his research, setting the stage for an inevitable showdown against the Traveler and their allies. Empowered by this unprecedented force, he draws the battle into his twisted domain where the rules of reality are upended and chaos is meticulously orchestrated. Upon completing this Archon Quest, the Traveler will unlock a brand-new outfit, offering deeper insight into their personal journey and evolving understanding of elemental power.

Columbina Hyposelenia, widely known as the Moon Maiden, now joins the battlefield as a 5-star Hydro Catalyst wielder, offering potent support centered around Lunar Reactions. Through her unique skill set, Columbina can trigger coordinated Lunar Reaction DMG even while off-field, while her special ability, Lunar Domain, enhances all Lunar Reactions with a general DMG Bonus and a range of powerful effects. The Lunar Domain can summon additional thundercloud strikes for Lunar-Charged reactions, generate extra resources for Lunar-Bloom reactions, and increase the number of Moondrift attacks for the new Lunar-Crystallize reactions. In addition, she can convert Electro-Charged, Bloom, and Hydro Crystallize reactions into Lunar Reactions and, during the adventure in Nod-Krai, even revive a fallen teammate, allowing allies to fight side by side under the moon's blessing.

Version Luna IV also introduces Lunar-Crystallize, a brand-new elemental reaction triggered when Geo meets Hydro under specific conditions. This reaction summons three Moondrifts near enemies, and after being triggered three times, it activates Moondrift Harmony, dealing Geo DMG to nearby foes with a chance to land CRIT Hits. While Columbina offers powerful support for the Lunar-Crystallize reaction, the new 5-star Geo Sword wielder Zibai, known as the White Horse Adeptus in Liyue's books and folktales, brings its potential to even greater heights. By entering a special state and building up unique energy, Zibai can unleash a powerful Elemental Skill that deals Lunar-Crystallize DMG. As more Lunar-Crystallize reactions are triggered, both the frequency and damage of this skill increase, allowing Zibai to dominate the battlefield with relentless assaults.

In Version Luna IV's Event Wishes, the first phase will feature Columbina alongside a rerun of Ineffa, and the second phase will introduce Zibai and Illuga, a new four-star Geo Lightkeeper who fights with a polearm and battles alongside a messenger bird, together with a rerun of Neuvillette. Additionally, Neuvillette's new outfit will be available in the shop for a limited time at a discounted price. Nod-Krai expands northward for the first time, unveiling Piramida, the headquarters of the Lightkeepers, overlooking the western Pillar of Embla and the Kipumaki Cliff, where the Wild Hunt still lurks. In a new World Quest, players will join forces with the Lightkeepers and Illuga to continue the fight against the Wild Hunt.

Back in Liyue, the annual Lantern Rite returns with a vibrant array of events, generous rewards, and stories of the Adepti. This year's tale unfolds under the celestial signs of Zhanzhu the Moon-Devourer, revealing how the long-reclusive White Horse Adeptus, Zibai, steps once more into the mortal world. During the celebration, players can place special Xiao Lanterns throughout Liyue Harbor, inscribe them with heartfelt wishes to share with others, collect Fortune Coins from Auspicious Treasure Trees to exchange for special gifts, and enjoy a variety of festive mini-games.

Version Luna IV also brings a generous lineup of free rewards, including 1,600 Primogems delivered via in-game mail, 10 Intertwined Fates from a login event, a brand-new outfit for Yaoyao available through the Lantern Rite event, and the chance to invite one four-star Liyue character for free. Players will also receive a special horse mascot cosmetic set via in-game mail and can obtain additional rewards from events. Beyond the generous rewards, Miliastra Wonderland also introduces a brand-new Classic Mode, allowing players to invite select characters from Teyvat to join them on stage adventures. Additionally, players can support the Craftspeople by purchasing the Colorful Surprise Box, which unlocks extra gameplay experiences.

