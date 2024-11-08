Posted in: Games, Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Reveals More Information About Version 5.2

Genshin Impact has unveiled a ton of deatils about the next update, as Version 5.2 will be released in just a couple of weeks

HoYoverse revealed new details about the next update for Genshin Impact, as the team has shown off what's to come in Version 5.2. Some of the highlights from this update include the addition of two new Saurians with Qucusaurs and Iktomisaurs, several new playable characters, a new season event, and a new boss by the name of Tenebrous Papilla. We have more info below as the content will be released on November 20, 2024.

Genshin Impact – Version 5.2

Saurians and their unique abilities have helped the Traveler traverse the diverse landscapes in Natlan since Version 5.0. With the addition of two new Saurians — Qucusaurs and Iktomisaurs — players can now take advantage of their enhanced aerial abilities and special vision to reach high places, discover hidden paths and treasures, and engage enemies on the ground. Qucusaurs, once used to patrol and safeguard the skies of Natlan alongside riders from the Flower-Feather Clan, can glide long distances and consume phlogiston to climb higher, roll, or accelerate during flight. Iktomisaurs, revered by the Masters of the Night-Wind for their wisdom, can leap vertically to great heights, and their unique vision allows them to detect things invisible to ordinary beings.

A long-lost ancient city, Ochkanatlan, lies to the northwest of the Flower-Feather Clan. Once a multi-layered marvel, the city is now plagued by Abyssal contamination and occupied by a rampaging dragon. However, with the help of Qucusaurs, Iktomisaurs, and other Saurian companions, players can navigate the challenging terrain and face these threats head-on. Additionally, a new little companion, Cocouik, will assist in clearing the Abyssal contamination. Together, the Traveler will uncover more about the past, when dragons and humans had a different kind of relationship.

Two elite warriors will join Genshin Impact in Version 5.2, each bringing unique combat skills learned from their Saurian companions. As the renowned Peacemaker of the Flower-Feather Clan, Chasca will finally become playable as a five-star Anemo bow wielder. With her unique equipment, the "Soulsniper," which allows her to float and attack mid-air, Chasca can take full advantage of aerial positioning during both exploration and combat. Her special weapon can fire multi-elemental bullets, which, when used in combination with Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro characters, transform into corresponding elemental types, making Chasca a master of Swirling elements during combat. Additionally, defeating enemies while teamed with Chasca will help restore Phlogiston, making her an invaluable asset for prolonged combat.

Ororon, a member of the Masters of the Night-Wind, joins the fray as a four-star Electro bow wielder and a versatile support character who is especially effective with Electro and Hydro teammates. Ororon can accumulate Nightsoul Points when his teammates trigger Nightsoul Burst or when Electro or Hydro damage is dealt after he uses his Elemental Skill. When Electro-charged reactions or Nightsoul-aligned attacks hit enemies, Ororon enters Nightsoul's Blessing, dealing Electro DMG both on and off the field. He can also summon the Supersonic Oculus, which taunts nearby enemies. Beyond combat, Ororon possesses a keen sense for extracting power from graffiti and runes by charging Aimed Shots, entering the mysterious Spiritspeaker state. Additionally, he boosts the team's gliding speed, making him a valuable asset both in and out of battle. In Version 5.2's Event Wishes, Chasca and Ororon will debut in the first half, alongside Lyney's rerun. The second half will feature reruns of Zhongli and Neuvillette.

Meanwhile, stories are unfolding within the two new tribes. The Archon Quest Chapter V: Interlude "All Fires Fuel the Flame" will give players a brief respite as they help Natlan's Flower-Feather Clan recover from Abyssal contamination with the support of the Captain and Iansan. On the other side, the main seasonal event, "Iktomi Spiritseeking Scrolls," invites players to join Citlali and Ororon in investigating a mysterious accident within the Masters of the Night-Wind. Through combat challenges, assembling woven scrolls, and gathering scattered spirits, players can earn rewards such as Primogems and the exclusive 4-star sword, "Calamity of Eshu." Meanwhile, Abyssal enemies, including the new boss Tenebrous Papilla, can alter their forms to become stronger foes, awaiting challengers in the new areas.

Version 5.2 also introduces an array of quality-of-life updates to enhance gameplay, including improvements to the Imaginarium Theater, Serenitea Pot, and Artifacts. In Imaginarium Theater, players can enjoy a smoother experience with quicker combat transitions, as well as optimized character recommendations and enemy information. In Serenitea Pot, gathering wood will be more convenient thanks to several optimizations. Last but not least, Version 5.2 adds the new "Lock Assistance" interface, which allows for the quick batch locking of Artifacts based on recommended settings or customized plans.

