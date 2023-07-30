Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Geras Has Returned In Latest Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

Get a better look at Geras and the new role he plays in Mortal Kombat 1, as the latest trailer gives new insight into the story.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer out of the blue this weekend, re-introducing the character of Geras. When last we saw the character, he served as a loyal aide to Kronika, the Titan who served as the Keeper of Time. Geras was essentially unkillable as an immortal artificial construct forged by Kronika, which she tore apart and rebuilt thousands of times over until he was perfect. When last we saw him, he was hooked to an anchor by Raiden and thrown into the bottomless Sea Of Blood (and then later brutalized by Shao Khan in an alternate timeline). This time around, when Liu Kang defeated Kronika and started a new timeline for himself, it appears he brought back Geras as more than just a construct as he is the Guardian Of The Hourglass. It would seem he serves more of a demigod role like Raiden and Fujin used to do, only with time. He also appears to be fully aware of what's happened in the previous timeline.

His appearance in the new trailer, which you see below, shows off all of his new moves and gives him more of a sense of chaotic time control. Working less with his ability to change in time and more being able to mess with time itself as part of his abilities in the game. We also get to see some new levels in the background as it appears Shang Tsung's island is in a different form of destruction with snowfall on the ground. As well as what appears to be a vault containing treasures and traps that don't seem to be guarded all that well. We also see what appears to be a return to the NetherRealm forests with faces growing in the trees and a temple dedicated to the Fire God. Not to mention a couple of new fatalities from Geras and Liu Kang. Enjoy the trailer as we patiently wait for Mortal Kombat 1 to be released on September 19th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!