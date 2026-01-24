Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ghost Master: Resurrection, Mechano Story Studio, Strategy First

Ghost Master: Resurrection Confirms PC & Console Release Date

Ghost Master: Resurrection has been given a launch date, as the title will arrive for PC and all three major consoles this March

Article Summary Ghost Master: Resurrection launches March on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch with bonus content

The cult classic returns with new graphics, refined mechanics, and a powerful new game engine

Command ghosts and unleash terror across 11 revamped locations, each with stunning detail and depth

Solve strategic puzzles and master resource management in a fresh, modern take on Ghost Master gameplay

Developer Mechano Story Studio and publisher Strategy First have confirmed the launch date for Ghost Master: Resurrection. This new version brings Ghost Master back in a major way with what is essentially an all-encompassing release filled with all sorts of bonus content. The title has been in Early Access since October, but now we know the full version will launch on PC and all three major consoles on March 20, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer for now!

Ghost Master: Resurrection

The classic Ghost Master returns from the depths of the underworld, resurrected in a glorious rebirth of terror and intrigue. This faithful remake of the beloved original brings back the essence of the classic, now infused with stunning new graphics, a powerful new engine, and refined mechanics that will leave you screaming for more. Relive the classic gameplay that made Ghost Master a cult classic, now with the benefits of modern technology and design. Ghost Master: Resurrection is the ultimate treat for fans of the original and newcomers alike, offering a fresh take on a timeless formula.

Command an Army of Specters : Wield the power to summon and control a variety of grim specters, howling banshees, and sly gremlins, each with their unique abilities and strengths, now with enhanced visuals and improved AI.

: Wield the power to summon and control a variety of grim specters, howling banshees, and sly gremlins, each with their unique abilities and strengths, now with enhanced visuals and improved AI. Unleash Terror on Gravenville : Explore 11 expansive and distinct locations, including the town's lunatic asylum, military base, sorority and frat houses, and police station, now with new environments and detailed textures.

: Explore 11 expansive and distinct locations, including the town's lunatic asylum, military base, sorority and frat houses, and police station, now with new environments and detailed textures. Solve Puzzles and Unlock Mysteries : Delve into a world of mystery and intrigue, where clever thinking and strategic planning are essential to success in unique, hair-raising adventures with multi-branching scenarios, now with new challenges and hidden secrets.

: Delve into a world of mystery and intrigue, where clever thinking and strategic planning are essential to success in unique, hair-raising adventures with multi-branching scenarios, now with new challenges and hidden secrets. Experience a Thrilling Blend of Strategy, Adventure, and Resource Management: Combine the best of strategy, adventure, and resource management games in a coherent plot and complete virtual world, now with new gameplay mechanics and fresh content.

