Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland Launches November 2nd

Ubisoft will a new expansion for Ghost Recon Breakpoint as players will be able to experience Operation Motherland on November 2nd. This particular expansion will put you on a new mission on Auroa as Nomad has left the island and everything that has been left behind. The mission takes place a few months after they vacated and it's your job to essentially retake the island and make it yours as it has become a strategic target for powerful countries interested in controlling its technology. We have more info and the latest trailer about this expansion below as it will go live next week.

In Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland, players will help Karen Bowman and the outcasts liberate the island of Auroa which is at the center of an upcoming global conflict. A new faction of enemies, more dangerous than ever, will do everything to block the Ghosts' progress. In Operation Motherland players will discover new weapons including the M110, the ACR and the SR-1 as well as a new enemy faction, cosmetic gear and Russian vehicle skins in Maria's Shop. Operation Motherland will include: New alternative mode: Conquest mode . With Conquest Mode, each mission will have an impact on the world dynamic, such as increasing Outcast patrols, decreasing enemy presence or deactivating drone swarms, offering new tactical options to players.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Motherland Launch Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/qYVDa8xxD5A)