Ghost Recon Breakpoint Will Crossover With Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft is holding a Tom Clancy crossover as Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be colliding with Rainbow Six Siege. The event will be called Operation Amber Sky and will be released as part of Title Update 3.10 that will be free for everyone on January 19th. During that time you'll be getting several new missions and teammates, along with a ton of in-game items. there will also be a free weekend for people to try the game out running from January 21st-24th. You can check out the details below along with the trailer.

New Teammates: After completing the first mission of the live event, players will be able to deploy Operators Ash, Finka and Thatcher anywhere in the game and at any time from the menu, as an alternative to regular teammates. Their looks, weapons and unique capabilities are modeled from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

After completing the first mission of the live event, players will be able to deploy Operators Ash, Finka and Thatcher anywhere in the game and at any time from the menu, as an alternative to regular teammates. Their looks, weapons and unique capabilities are modeled from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. More than 120 New Customization Items: Items include full skins from Operators and more.

Coinciding with the event, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint will kick off a free weekend from January 21–24, available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Windows PC and Stadia. In addition to having full access to the base game's content, new players will get the chance to experience the Amber Sky live event and earn related rewards. They can pre-load the game starting January 19 on Windows PC and consoles. The current free trial offer, which gives players full access to the main game with six hours of playtime, will be paused during the free weekend and reinstated on January 25. Players who have downloaded the free trial before January 21 will see trial restrictions lifted until the end of the free weekend.