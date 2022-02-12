GigaBash Will Unveil Mayhem Mode During Steam Next Fest

Indie developer and publisher Passion Republic Games announced that they will show off the new Mayhem Mode for GigaBash this month. The mode basically allows four players to attack each other at once with everything they got for what is assuredly both total chaos and mutually assured destruction. The mode will debut during Steam Next Fest as they will have a free demo of the game to try between February 21st-28th, along with two lifestreams on Steam. The first will be on February 21st with "Let's Hang Out with the Devs!" at 9pm PT, and the second will be on February 23rd with a tournament called "Duel of Devs", also at 9pm PT.

In Mayhem Mode, up to 4 players can pick from a wacky collection of minigames via local play. It's designed to be "easy to pick up, fun to watch, and more fun to play", making it the perfect to bust out at a party or when you have a mix of seasoned players and first-timers at your house. Mayhem Mode will be included in the free demo at the upcoming Steam Next Fest, alongside Online Mode where players can challenge each other in Free-For-All, Teamplay, or Duel, battling against AI, and Couch Play, which lets you thrash friends and family from the comfort of your own home.

GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Super Smash Bros with the jaw-dropping scale of classic kaiju movies. Choose from a roster of unique characters of Titans and Heroes, each with their own skills and playstyle! Trade fistful blows with up to 4-players, summon lightning from the heavens, throw office buildings at your friends, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you'll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class. Choose from a wide variety of maps and locales as your battleground; each of them has its own unique map mechanic. Fight your foes in densely populated cityscapes, a holiday beach resort next to an active volcano, an industrial city in the middle of Siberia, and more! Got destroyed by another player in the game? Don't put down your controller just yet! Each locale has its own unique post-death mechanic. Stay in the game and fire an orbital cannon or drop a meteor to exact revenge on the enemy responsible for your early defeat.