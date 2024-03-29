Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Abstraction Games, Gigantic: Rampage Edition

Gigantic: Rampage Edition Reveals New Kajir Hero Spotlight Video

Gearbox Publishing has released a brand new video for Gigantic: Rampage Edition as we get a better look at Kajir with a Hero Spotlight.

Article Summary Gearbox Publishing unveils Kajir, a new pirate cat assassin hero, in Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

Kajir brings melee DPS and sneaky abilities, enhancing the game's playstyle diversity.

Spotlight video showcases Kajir's unique skills, including the teleporting Unseen Blade.

The much-anticipated Kajir debuts in Gigantic: Rampage Edition set for April 9, 2024 release.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Abstraction Games released a new video for Gigantic: Rampage Edition today, as they have a new Hero Spotlight for Kajir. The pirate cat assassin is one of two new characters being added to this edition of the game, as they have beefed up the roster a little with this rogue-esq fighter. Enjoy the trailer above, as well as the character introduction below, as the game will be released on April 9, 2024.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition – Kajir

A melee DPS, assassin archetype hero armed with a sickle and plenty of tricks up his sleeves, Kajir is a fast-reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alleys and streets. Kajir is extremely mobile with a wide array of sneaky abilities in his arsenal making it easy for him to sneak up on enemies and backstab to take them down with ease. With his Unseen Blade ability in particular, he throws a dagger at an enemy and if it lands on them, he'll teleport right to the enemy – which is perfect for Kajir to land as many blows on the enemy as possible. But that's not the only trick up his sleeve; his Skeleton Crew ability is especially deadly as it allows him to summon copies of himself to trick enemies – and his Focus Skill (ultimate ability), Predator, reveals enemies for his team.

Kajir, like the recently spotlighted hero, Roland, was one of the heroes that were planned for the original version of Gigantic developed by Motiga, but ultimately did not end up in the game as planned. Abstraction Games took the initial concepts of Kajir that Motiga had created, including concept art and prototype character models, to officially bring the highly-requested hero to life in Gigantic for the first time in Gigantic: Rampage Edition. With both Roland and Kajir, fans of the original can look forward to finally playing as these two unique heroes for the first time ever, while new fans can experience what makes these heroes and Gigantic's entire roster of heroes so unique in Rampage Edition.

