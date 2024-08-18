Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bitwave Games, Clear River Games, Gimmick! 2

Gimmick! 2 Confirmed For Release In Early September

Bitwave Games and Clear River Games have confirmed the release date of Gimmick! 2, as the game arrives in early September

Article Summary Gimmick! 2 release date set for September 5, 2024, on Steam and Nintendo Switch with Xbox and PlayStation coming later.

New gameplay trailer showcases Yumetaro's adventures and the stellar star mechanics for exciting gameplay.

Play in either assisted mode or true-to-the-original Gimmick! mode with challenging physics and hidden treasures.

Soundtrack by David Wise, directed by Pelle Cahndlerby, combines new melodies and remade classics, recorded live in Sweden.

Indie game developer Bitwave Games and publisher Clear River Games revealed the official release date for Gimmick! 2 on both Steam and Nintendo Switch. The team confirmed the official release date will be September 5, 2024, for both platforms, while Xbox and PlayStation players will have to wait a little longer in the Fall to get their copies. Along with the news came an all-new gameplay trailer, which e have for you here.

Gimmick! 2

In Gimmick! 2, you once again meet the green little yokai Yumetaro. Decades after his first adventure, he sets out on a new quest in a world packed with interesting challenges, dangerous enemies, and hidden treasures. The game can be played in either a friendlier assisted mode or, if you're up for a challenge, play in the true-to-the-original Gimmick! mode! As a yokai, Yumetaro has the ability to summon and throw a powerful star that not only bounces but also keeps the momentum of his movement. The Star can be used to activate switches, defend against enemies, and even be ridden to get to those hard-to-reach places while exploring the secrets of the world. You can discover treasure, find shortcuts, or set speed records by mastering the star's bouncing physics. Experiment with it to unlock its full potential. This is a game with true star power!

The composer David Wise hardly needs any introduction. In his work on the Gimmick! 2 soundtrack, he has both written completely new melodies and remade old classics. The soundtrack was creatively directed by Pelle Cahndlerby and recorded live in Sweden together with Joel Bille. The original Gimmick! game was released for the Famicom™ in 1992. It was localized and released in the West – but only in Scandinavia. This, combined with the fact that the game's physics and gameplay mechanics were far ahead of its time, made the game both fabled and beloved. With Gimmick! 2, however, there is no longer any doubt: this is a game that the whole world should have the chance to experience.

