Giveaway: Experience Metin2's Latest Expansion With A Free Game Code

Would you like to try the new Conquerors of Yohara expansion Coming to Metin2? Gameforge has given us a bunch of codes to do so. The company has released a bunch of new content into the game and they've given us a chance to let you experience it. At the bottom, we have 20 codes that you can use on Gameforge's website (account required) to access the game. These codes are first-come-first-serve and you can only activate one per account. You can read more about the expansion below and check out the latest trailer for it as well.

Expanding on the vast world of Metin2, Conquerors of Yohara's new continent comes complete with mystifying new zones to explore, challenging quests to tackle, and deadly dungeons to conquer. Players will experience a new chapter in the legendary tale of Metin2 as they prepare to vanquish the Sung Mahi Empire, a powerful force that is gaining power in the new continent of Yohara and threatening to destroy the lands beyond its dark shores. Only the strongest of warriors dare step foot on this dangerous continent, as terrifying monsters and the most challenging boss Metin2 has ever seen call Yohara home. Only high-level players who have already mastered the formidable Defense Wave Hydra instance, may explore several new areas and establish their foothold in the Guild lands. This new continent is the perfect opportunity for these players to learn new skills and to attain powers beyond level 120 with the new Conquest System! A new chapter added to the main storyline of Metin2

A new continent, Yohara, with multiple zones including Kain Castle, Empire Castle, Dong Gwang Plain, the Guild zones, with more to discover

The new Conquest System, which allows players to increase their stats beyond the level 120 cap

A new gear slot and new Sung Ma empowerments

Exciting new monsters, deadly new bosses, and a treasure-trove of loot, ripe for the taking

Ferocious, new, high-level dungeons including The Gnoll Caves and Sung Mahi Tower

New repeatable biology quests

CXCKKTNPAN4KRNAJ

CXCYR44KFNXJTYFN

CXCXHLGCH3QC3WJG

CXCW7EHAWH9DXKK4

CXCFJMMDFY7QYER6

CXCPWNL4JPDXHJMR

CXCHTWL969G4FCNJ

CXCLE3J7GM7QJMPX

CXCG44RALRLCKHTP

CXCNETPD9C6TXKL3

CXC3Q63A7FPEAQGL

CXCRTTH9JWT9HY6A

CXCD4FCMM4GGGCMA

CXCQL96TW7AXH9TJ

CXCY4THYRY4P7XMH

CXCHPKCQGHAMPJNG

CXCQ4E7FHDXGAPDW

CXC4TMERJAEEYMGA

CXCQMTWJGDQAGWYY

CXCHXJE6EACL3GTQ