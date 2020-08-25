Giveaway: Free Volta-X Steam Codes To Play The Game

GungHo Online Entertainment has sent us another set of codes to give away for Volta-X, only this time these are for the full game. We've done previous giveaways in the past for this game during its beta phase, but now we have 100 codes for you to play the full version as its been released today. Below you'll find 100 codes, available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Have fun!
Volta-X is a real-time strategy RPG where players control a crew of animal pilots working together within a giant Volta mech to battle other Voltas and monstrous Kaiju in both PvE and PvP fights. Strategy in battle is key as players manage firing off weapons and commanding their team of Volta pilots to power-up weapons, repair their Volta, or extinguish fires. It takes quick reflexes and careful thought to take down your opponent in the game's fast-paced combat.
But there's more to Volta-X than just robot combat. Between tournaments, the crew is housed at their secret headquarters where they recuperate, relax, and work to perfect their Voltas. Players can customize their headquarters with various rooms to research specialized equipment like the heat saber, massive drills, and deadly acid launchers. The customization doesn't end there – the base itself can be kitted out with a barracks, machine shop, garden, music room, and even a cinema to make sure the crew of pilots remain happy and healthy. As players progress through the game, they'll learn more about their crew members and the world they live in… including some secrets the WVA thought would stay hidden forever.
