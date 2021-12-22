Giveaway: Several Game Codes For CI Games Titles

Would you like a free code to play a video game this holiday season? The folks over at CI Games gave us a few to pass out to people. The company gave us several codes for games they've helped develop or produce, including Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Tails of Iron, Röki, and Eldest Souls. What do you need to do to get one of these codes? We have them all listed below. Its first-come-first-serve, once code per account, and once its used it cannot be used on another. Once all of the codes are gone, they're gone, and no more will be coming. Best of luck to you all!

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: SGW Contracts 2 is a modern warfare shooter set in the Middle East. Play as Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as you take out a series of targets across a dramatic single-player campaign. With extreme-range shots exceeding 1000m, gear up for the most challenging entry to the series yet.

TAK7A-P779Y-ZNYG3

DGJ2Z-Z24KI-F3RHZ

Tails of Iron: Tails of Iron now includes 'Bloody Whiskers': a free expansion that introduces a new post-game questline, two additional difficulty modes, five new bosses, a selection of special armors and weapons, and a secret that was perhaps better left forgotten… With the tyrannical Greenwart now defeated, King Redgi's vast lands chime with celebration. But the recently crowned savior isn't free to rest easy on his throne just yet. As decreed by an ancient Rat tradition, the new King must prove his worth… in a deadly trial of combat.

2N2HM-PFVX0-IKAWM

IHFTP-DDJFD-ZDKZT

TNTXT-QP8IK-DV4WD

Röki (Xbox Series X|S): Rediscover magic and chart your adventure through this forgotten northern world of mystery and monsters. Find your courage, discover hidden paths, solve ancient puzzles, and travel deeper through the icy land to learn the truth. Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family; one that takes her deep into a hidden, long-forgotten world of folklore, filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures. Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries, and save your family in this modern adventure game for all.

3X9CV-MXWW2-DJQVV-6QJ62-G9FJZ

3XFW3-9YHDW-4HFD7-CHGJ7-DM9YZ

KTCMY-K7MJY-3RQ73-9999D-Y9D6Z

Eldest Souls: Following centuries of servitude, Man finally rebelled against the Old Gods, imprisoning these colossal calamities within the sacred walls of the Citadel. But an evil stirred within… In a final act of vengeance, the Old Gods have unleashed a great Desolation upon the world. Mankind is fading, with but a glimmer of hope remaining. Heavy is the burden that lies on one lone Warrior. Armed with a greatsword… of the purest Obsydian.

D5963-KZ6P3-8ELM5

D34YY-VZRHN-Q7849

ECVP9-62PWB-JPQ7D