Giveaway: Ten Codes For Dreamscaper In Early Access

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

Would you like a code to play Dreamscaper on Steam in Early Access? We have ten codes to give away so you can do just that. Freedom! Games have given us ten codes to give out so you can get in on the game right now. What do you need to do to get these codes? All you have to do is scroll to the bottom and claim one. That's it. We're posting these on a first-come-first-serve basis for you to snag and play the game right now in Early Access. Best of luck to all of you in getting a code and we hope you enjoy the game.

Journey through twisted dream realms conjured by the subconscious mind of Cassidy, a young woman wrestling with her inner demons. Trapped in a traumatic loop where restless slumber brings forth dungeons teeming with nightmares and challenges to overcome, her only defense against the darkness is the power of lucid dreaming. Fortify Cassidy's psychic abilities in the waking world by forging friendships, then strike back against her nocturnal foes in intense hack-and-slash combat.

Master an expressive battle system to fend off Cassidy's enemies and rescue her from a dark fate. Wield imaginative weapons ranging from ethereal yo-yos to blazing finger guns while manipulating the elements, warping space, and even controlling time. Weave together these fantastical powers while using careful positioning, precise timing, and quick reflexes to dodge, parry, and dispatch attackers.

Unlock persistent upgrades and harness their potent effects to vanquish horrifying bosses that embody negative emotions like isolation and loss. Explore breathtaking ever-changing dreamscapes reflective of real-world struggles to find a way out of this nightmarish cycle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfgfcL3jeTI

FN09M-WNCXN-Z5CEA
3IY6J-EV56C-6L86A
3CF5R-MQXFK-RB07G
7B95Z-4JKXN-07R9C
QCZDY-ZIHKB-2MVRV
FI2LH-Q056C-5GQRI
BRP98-9BB00-C5Q7E
4INVT-4VTIT-PE6GD
NMQAA-FM767-HIY46
88EZ5-GZXWY-4CIYY

