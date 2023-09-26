Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: gloomhaven, PS5

Giveaway – Win A PS5 Copy Of Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition

We have a PS5 version of the game Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition to give away to one lucky winner, as long as you can follow instructions.

Would you like to win a copy of the video game Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition for the PS5? All you need is a Twitter account to take part in this giveaway. Twin Sails Interactive has provided us with a copy of the game to give away in a physical format, which comes with comes pre-loaded with the Solo Scenarios: Mercenary Challenges DLC and one of six collectible cards in every retail box. So this is your chance to snag it for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCGloomhaven. You have until Friday, September 29 at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the video game Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition for the PS5. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2023; the service is (currently) free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter/X account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!