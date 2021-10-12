Giveaway: World Of Warships Transformers Crossover Codes
Would you like to get in on the Transformers crossover happening in World Of Warships? We have a set of codes to give away to 10 lucky winners. To help celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Transformers: The Movie, Wargaming has released a ton of new content in the game inspired by the legendary franchise and the film. Right now you can play with boats designed after four characters as you can choose to play as Hot Rod, Grimlock, Starscream, and Soundwave in the battle on the open seas. But that's not all as the collaboration includes new animated permanent thematic camouflages, expandable camouflages, four commanders with unique voiceovers, and patches and flags to display The Matrix of Leadership proudly.
As we mentioned, we have codes to give away, as each one contains the following:
- Starscream with 10pts + the skin "Lord of the Seekers" for german tier X aircraft carrier Manfred von Richthofen
- Soundwave with 10 pts + the skin "Superior" for the Italian tier X cruiser Venezia
- Hot Rod with 10 pts + the skin "Hot Racer" for the British tier X cruiser Minotaur
- Grimlock with 10 pts + the skin "King of Primitives" for the French tier X battleship Republique
Additionally, for everyone who joins into the game, they have set up a limited time static invite code which can be claimed through the code "TRANSFORMERSRETURN", which comes with the following:
- Saint-Louis US cruiser (tier III) with a 3 pts commander
- Emden DE premium cruiser (Tier III) with a 3 pts commander
- 200 doubloons
- 2.5 million credits
- 20x camouflage Restless fire
- 7 World of Warships Premium Day
What do you need to do to get these codes? We have them for you at the bottom of this article. They are first-come-first-serve, and they have to be claimed in the game through World Of Warships' system. You can only activate ONE CODE PER ACCOUNT, and once a code is claimed, no one else can use it and you can't claim a second code. It just won't work, sorry. Once all of the codes are claimed and used, that's it. We don't have any more, we're not stockpiling them. Bet of luck to all of you in getting one!
P7WCDZP6-WD336-6DHNX
P7WCDZPM-EB583-W2X5G
P7WCDZPS-S6CZR-2DY57
P7WCDZPM-DTXCN-24TKR
P7WCDZPA-275ZD-6CDBT
P7WCDZPS-B2WZV-YHE5E
P7WCDZPT-TB3CN-66XAY
P7WCDZPV-6HG89-MM2P4
P7WCDZPY-39HKY-29ZDT
P7WCDZPN-YGGXA-SMHXP