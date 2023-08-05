Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Glittering Garden, Petilil, pokemon

Glittering Garden Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

The Glittering Garden event begins today in Pokémon GO, giving players at home a chance to catch Petilil, the new GO Fest 2023 Shiny.

Shiny Petilil debuts this weekend at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and London, but that doesn't mean that those playing outside of the event will be out of luck. Starting today, we're getting a standard in-game event focused on Grass-types and Fairy-types that will see the release of Shiny Petilil along with its Pokémon GO Fest 2023 debut. This event will also feature Dedenne, whose Shiny was released in another recent event. Let's get into the details of the three-day Glittering Garden event launching today.

Here's what's happening for the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event.

Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event. Wild spawns : Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins?

: Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins? Boosted park spawns: Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: August 5th: Petilil August 6th: Cacnea August 7th: Oddish August 8th: Seedot

Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: 2KM Eggs : Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch.

: Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch. Bonus Features: 1/2 distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Field Research task encounters : Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus.

: Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus. Timed Research : Niantic says: "Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and hatching Eggs. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic says:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!