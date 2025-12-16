Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Global MapleStory Classic World, MapleStory

Global MapleStory Classic World Announces IRL Hand-On in Los Angeles

Global MapleStory Classic World is going to be holding a special real-world test for those who live in Los Angeles in January

Nexon has announced a new real-world event for the game Global MapleStory Classic World, offering something to look forward to for those living in Los Angeles. This new in-person hands-on event will invite all players to get early access to the game starting on January 15 and running all the way until February 13. Players can sign up on the game's website; however, the event is only open to players who have a MapleStory account that's at least 60 days old. So if you're a longtime player, you're in. We have more details of what players can expect to see, as well as the event's location and more, as you have a few weeks to sign up.

Global MapleStory Classic World

Global MapleStory Classic World is a recreation of the original, beloved 2D MMORPG experience from the franchise's early days. Players can reserve scheduled sessions to experience the game firsthand, meet and socialize with other fans, and help shape the experience ahead of launch. Sign-ups are open to all players throughout Thursday, February 12, and registered attendees who are able to join in person will have the opportunity to play and be among the first to explore this nostalgic game mode.

At the event, players can jump into premade characters designed for smooth progression within the two-hour gameplay session, explore the iconic areas of Victoria Island, and access exclusive Classic World content. Players will be able to customize their characters and take on the Kerning City Party Quest challenge, fully immersing themselves in the nostalgic 2D MMORPG gameplay that made MapleStory an iconic franchise.

Location: Cyber City 2.5

Cyber City 2.5 Address: 1701 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena CA

1701 W. Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena CA Dates: Thursday, January 15 – Friday, February 13

Thursday, January 15 – Friday, February 13 Open Hours: 2pm – 10pm PT

2pm – 10pm PT Format: Each attendee can play up to 2 hours of Classic World content in development

Each attendee can play up to 2 hours of Classic World content in development Scheduling: Players select a 2‑hour time slot during sign‑up

