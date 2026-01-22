Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Com8com1 Software, Go! Go! Mister Chickums

Go! Go! Mister Chickums Reveals April Release Window

Go! Go! Mister Chickums has been given a release window, as we'll see the game arrive for PC and consoles this coming April

Article Summary Go! Go! Mister Chickums launches in April for PC and all major consoles with retro arcade flair.

Jump into 100 unique single-screen platformer levels, inspired by classic 1980s games.

Play solo or enjoy two-player local couch co-op as you recover stolen eggs and defeat enemies.

Features secret bonus mechanics, global leaderboards, achievements, and gamepad support.

Indie game developer and publisher Com8com1 Software has revealed the launch window for their latest title, Go! Go! Mister Chickums. In case you haven't seen this game yet, it's a bit of a throwback in some ways as you're getting a classic single-screen platformer that takes much of its inspiration from '80s arcade titles. You have the options of going at it alone in single-player, or teaming up with a friends in couch co-op, as you play a chicken headed on a mission to recover all of your eggs. We have mroe details about the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles this April.

Go! Go! Mister Chickums

Go! Go! Mister Chickums is a fun, classic single-screen platformer, inspired by arcade hits of the 80s. The game can be played either in single-player mode, or in local couch co-op with two players simultaneously. Jump and run through 100 lovingly designed screens and collect the stolen eggs before the clock runs out. Collect countless bonus items and take advantage of a variety of secret bonus mechanics to ensure you always have enough extra lives up your sleeve. Finish off the numerous enemies with their very own challenges and tactics and then kick the evil Grabbo's bottom to save the day! Go! Go! Mister Chickums also boasts a wonderfully upbeat soundtrack by Zane Little, who is best known for his Flipnote animation videos on his YouTube channel, which has garnered over one million subscribers.

Classically inspired single-screen platform action

Hours of fun in solo or two-player couch coop mode

100 challenging levels, each with a unique design

A large variety of different enemies with unique behaviours

Countless secret bonus mechanics

Global Leaderboards & Achievements

Gamepad support with rumble effects

