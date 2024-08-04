Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator Will Arrive In Pinball FX With Its Own Table

Goat Simulator fans will be getting a special pinball table of their own in Pinball FX, as the new cabinet arrives later this month.

Article Summary Goat Simulator gets its own pinball table in Pinball FX, releasing August 29, 2024.

Zen Studios and Coffee Stain Studios collaborate on chaotic new DLC table.

Features include headbutting bumpers, launching balls, and a nuclear apocalypse.

Pinball FX offers over 120 unique tables inspired by famous games and movies.

Zen Studios and Coffee Stain Studios have come together for a unique crossover as they will bring Goat Simulator over to Pinball FX. The table will bring the hilarity and chaotic nature of the indie physical title to its own cabinet, as the impossible can and will happen with a variety of balls, animations, and insane mechanics that you would expect from the title its based on. Which should give you a challenge of figuring out just how to get a high score in this version. We have more info abo that cabinet here, as well as a new trailer for you to see in action above, as it will go live as part of a DLC pack on August 29, 2024, for PC and consoles.

Pinball FX– Goat Simulator

Get ready to experience the wildest pin-baaa-ll game, inspired by the absurdity of developer Coffee Stain North's Goat Simulator 3! From headbutting bumpers to launching yourself through loops, every move you make in Goat Simulator Pinball will leave a trail of chaos behind.

Guide Pilgor to The Big Red Button and start a nuclear apocalypse

Overcome an alien invasion by hitting little UFOs

Attend Farmer's Got Talent and impress all the judges with spectacular shots

Take the Farmer's tractor and launch it over the mini playfield jump ramp

Battle against the villainous Farmer to escape his simulation in Wizard Mode!

Pinball FX offers fans the ultimate pinball experience at home with unique gameplay modifiers and customization options. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, have fun with Zen's original creations, or relive the most iconic moments from popular films, television, and video games. To date, Pinball FX features more than 120 tables, including those based on iconic properties from major studios like Disney, Legendary, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, NBC Universal, and Paramount Pictures.

