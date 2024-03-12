Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, GDC, Video Games | Tagged: GDC 2024, google

Google For Games Developer Summit Reveals 2024 Plans

Ahead of GDC 2024, Google decided to reveal what they have in store for the Google For Games Developer Summit taking place that week.

Article Summary Google For Games Summit to discuss Play & Ads to boost developer revenue and game experience.

Play Pass enhances user engagement with in-game offers in top titles including Roblox.

Discover new immersive ads by AdMob and enhanced user sign-in via Play Games Services.

Google Play Games expands native PC titles, broadening its multi-device gaming ecosystem.

Google will be a part of GDC 2024 this year, and as such, they are bringing back their Google For Games Developer Summit with some new additions to the mix. Among the areas that will be covered by the company will be Google Play and Ads, as they will discuss with developers how they can "expand their reach, maximize their revenue and more easily build the exceptional experiences gamers are looking for." There will be multiple areas where you'll be able to chat with people from the company about how to best utilize their services to get the most out of everything on a gaming front. We have the fundown of what you can expect to see at the convention, taking place March 18-22, 2024, in San Francisco.

Google For Games Developer Summit 2024

Adding in-game offers to Play Pass: Play Pass subscribers will now get in-game offers and discounts from popular games as a part of their subscription, starting with EA Sports FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Monopoly GO!, and Roblox.

Making it easier for users to find updates and news about their downloaded apps: New enhancements to store listings will help users stay informed about the apps they've downloaded by surfacing some developers' latest YouTube videos, AI-generated FAQs, and more directly on the Games tab of the Play Store. Currently offered as an early access program for developers, those that are selected will be able to display their game updates, new content, and promotions to help them re-engage their audience.

New immersive ad format during gameplay: AdMob is introducing a new way for developers to display ads that seamlessly blend into the game environment. Gamers will start to see developers like NewStory Inc. and Unico Studio experiment with this interactive ad experience during their gameplay.

More ways for users to sign in with Play Games Services: We're offering users more ways to sign in by making it easier for developers to integrate Play Games Services (PGS). Soon, gamers will start to see more of their preferred sign-in methods while maintaining synced game progress and achievements.

Expanding Google Play Game's native PC game catalog: We're expanding support for native PC game publishing as part of our commitment to offer top games across multiple devices. Soon, players will be able to access a wider selection of titles optimized to meet the unique needs of PC gamers.

