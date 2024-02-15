Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Covenant.dev, Gord

Gord Will Receive New DLC Content At The End Of February

Team17 and Covenant.dev announced Gord will be getting some new DLC content, set to be released before the end of ther month.

DLC includes 5 missions, 3 horrors, 2 biomes, and monster-taming mechanics.

Gord is a single-player dark fantasy strategy survival game by Team17.

Engage with Slavic folklore in quests, base building, and a sanity system.

Team17 and Covenant.dev announced their single-player strategy survival game Gord will be getting some new DLC content. The Alliance DLC will be adding a number of new features to the game, as well as some new content. Among the additions include five new campaign missions, three new horrors to encounter, two new biomes, and new mechanics to help tame monsters. We have the teaser trailer, as well as ten minutes of gameplay footage from the devs showing off the content for you here, as the DLC will be released on February 28, 2024.

Gord

In Gord, players will lead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore eerie forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. Players will have to complete quests to grow the tribe's gords and fortify these from invaders while managing a populace whose personal stories, familial ties, and well-being can have a devastating impact on the survival of their communities.

Dark Fantasy Strategy: Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign.

Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign. Build and Survive: Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods.

Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods. Unique Sanity System: Keep a close eye on your townsfolk, as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being.

Keep a close eye on your townsfolk, as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being. Hand-Crafted Quests: Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges.

Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges. Unleash Powerful Incantations: Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor, each with custom animations.

Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor, each with custom animations. Custom Scenarios with Procedurally Generated Levels: Take on an endless variety of challenges by creating your own scenarios. Customize your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather!

