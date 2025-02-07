Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Gothic 1 Remake

Gothic 1 Remake Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video

Check out the latest video for Gothic 1 Remake, as the team shows off all of the work that went into produicing a remake of the title

THQ Nordic released a brand-new video for Gothic 1 Remake, as they showed a behind-the-scenes look at how they went about making this remake. The 18-minute video shows off the lengths they went to in order to make sure they were loyal to the 2001 title while also making it playable to today's standards and mechanics for modern PCs and consoles. The game will also have a small demo available during Steam Next Fest from February 24 until March 3. Still no word on a release date, as it was supposed to be out last year.

Gothic 1 Remake

The Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore required to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier. But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control, and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything.

Faithful Remake: Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience.

Experience the original 2001 RPG classic fully rebuilt using current-gen technology, preserving its iconic atmosphere while enhancing the gameplay for a fluid and dynamic experience. Expansive Gameplay: Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell.

Immerse yourself in over 50 hours of gameplay, exploring the vast and dangerous world of the Colony. Discover secrets, old and new, challenging combat encounters, and unique NPCs, each with their own story to tell. Dynamic Living World: Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world.

Explore a vibrant world where inhabitants go about their daily lives: working, sleeping, eating, and fighting to survive, adding depth and realism to this immersive world. Branching Story: Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds.

Choose which of the three factions to align with, influencing how your abilities and playstyle develop and how this true adventure unfolds. Enhanced Combat System: Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots.

Master a modernized combat system that updates the core mechanics of the original, offering a more fluid and dynamic experience while staying true to its deliberate and tactical roots. Play as the Nameless Hero: Navigate the fate of a lifelong convict who must survive in a treacherous world filled with wild animals, ancient magic, and dangerous foes.

