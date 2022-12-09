Graffiti Games Reveals Cozy Climber Title Valley Peaks

Graffiti Games and indie developer Tub Club revealed their next game, as you'll get a cozy climbing sim called Valley Peaks. The game will have you playing as a face-climbing frog in this first-person climbing sim, where each mountain you attempt to climb is like a puzzle. It will be up to you to figure out your way to the top while placing radio towers for all of the residents of the small town of the same name as the game. You will have to overcome challenges along the way while also experiencing a very wholesome story that helps bring everyone together. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime in 2023.

"In this ribbiting first-person climbing sim, each mountain is like a puzzle, and it's the player's job to make their way to the top of every ridge to place radio towers for the froggy inhabitants of Valley Peaks. Overcome challenges such as crumbling rocks, perilous spikes, moving minecarts, and much more as players strive to complete their mission. Along the way, explore this gorgeous, wholesome mountain paradise while getting to know the amphibian folks who call Valley Peaks home. It's time to climb!

A unique climbing mechanic that tasks players with honing their climbing skills to overcome various obstacles, such as spiky vines, swinging lanterns, and much more.

Place all of the radio towers atop these steep peaks while escaping the city for a mountain paradise.

Complete climbing routes to fill out stamp cards and earn rewards from the local climbing club.

Explore a beautiful and relaxing miniature open world complete with gorgeous backdrops.

Unlock an array of gadgets, including a glider to soar around this beautiful world and give your arms a rest.

Meet an array of froggy friends, from shop owners to laidback dudes to fellow climbing enthusiasts.

Master fun minigames and repair broken machines around the world between climbs.

Earn as many golden mushrooms as possible, the currency of choice in Valley Peaks."