Grandmaster Hikaru Aiming To Break Chess.com Record On Livestream

If you're into chess and seeing humans dominate a PC, you might get a kick out of an upcoming livestream featuring Grandmaster Hikaru. On June 1st, Hikaru Nakamura will team up with Stella Artios for a special event called the Bullet Chess Speedrun, in which he will attempt to break the Chess.com record for the most unique opponents beaten in a bullet chess game played in an hour live on Twitch. A lot of people have attempted the record in the past but it's a feat many come close to doing but can't pull off. If you'd like to see it, the chess clock begins at 5pm ET he will face off against fans one-by-one in bullet chess, where each player has a minute to play each full game. If you'd like to challenge him, you can do so by signing up here until May 27th for the chance to play him during the speedrun. Here's a couple of quotes from both brands about the event.