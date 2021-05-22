Grandmaster Hikaru Aiming To Break Chess.com Record On Livestream
If you're into chess and seeing humans dominate a PC, you might get a kick out of an upcoming livestream featuring Grandmaster Hikaru. On June 1st, Hikaru Nakamura will team up with Stella Artios for a special event called the Bullet Chess Speedrun, in which he will attempt to break the Chess.com record for the most unique opponents beaten in a bullet chess game played in an hour live on Twitch. A lot of people have attempted the record in the past but it's a feat many come close to doing but can't pull off. If you'd like to see it, the chess clock begins at 5pm ET he will face off against fans one-by-one in bullet chess, where each player has a minute to play each full game. If you'd like to challenge him, you can do so by signing up here until May 27th for the chance to play him during the speedrun. Here's a couple of quotes from both brands about the event.
"Stella Artois making a move into chess is an unexpected, yet perfect, match," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "Like our beer, chess is meant to be savored together. It's such a beautiful game where you truly take the time to soak up every moment of the match and enjoy each other's company, which is made even better with a Stella Artois in hand. We couldn't be more excited to bring fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy a game with Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura and watch him attempt to achieve this historical record."
"There have been many records and championships that I've won and broken throughout my career, but none of those have been like what we're trying to achieve during this livestream," said Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura. "After this past year where we couldn't play that face-to-face game, it's going to feel incredible to get the chess community together, share a refreshing Stella Artois, and (hopefully) make history."