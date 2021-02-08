Graven Gets A Free Demo During The Steam Game Festival

3D Realms and 1C Entertainment have released a free demo for Graven during this month's Steam Game Festival. Developed by Slipgate Ironworks, the game will have you exploring a gritty and monster-filled world set as a dark fantasy action first-person puzzler. You play as a wrongly convicted man of faith who must battle his way through treacherous depths using the environment, magic, and armaments. The game doesn't have a hard date for release yet, but you can check out a demo right now during the fest until February 9th by clicking the link above.

A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself. A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first person puzzler Graven to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, Dusk) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience. Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.

Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.

Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.

Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.

Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.

Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.

GRAVEN Reveal Trailer