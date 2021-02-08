Graven Gets A Free Demo During The Steam Game Festival

3D Realms and 1C Entertainment have released a free demo for Graven during this month's Steam Game Festival. Developed by Slipgate Ironworks, the game will have you exploring a gritty and monster-filled world set as a dark fantasy action first-person puzzler. You play as a wrongly convicted man of faith who must battle his way through treacherous depths using the environment, magic, and armaments. The game doesn't have a hard date for release yet, but you can check out a demo right now during the fest until February 9th by clicking the link above.
A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself. A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic bring the action first person puzzler Graven to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, Dusk) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience.
- Solve puzzles and scour lore to uncover the motives of the foul heretical sects behind the plagues and seasons undermining the land.
- Alter your environment with all that surrounds you, wielding spells and crystals to adjust as you see fit in your pursuit.
- Discover new weapons and upgrade them at blacksmiths and alchemists to customize your capability.
- Expand your horizons by returning to old stomping grounds with new abilities and seeing how far down the chasms go.
- Slay over thirty distinct enemies in an ever broadening world across numerous biomes.
- Walk the parallel path, lest you stumble into the recesses of the world, where the fog knows no light, and creatures beyond time roam free.