Greak: Memories Of Azur Has A Free Demo On Nintendo Switch

Team17 and Navegante Entertainment have launched a free demo today for their upcoming game Greak: Memories Of Azur on Nintendo Switch. if you haven't had a chance to see this game, this is a fun little platformer where you are on the run during an invasion of your world, playing as the title character and two of your siblings. You'll switch between each sibling as they all have different abilities to get you through the world as unscathed as possible. The demo is available now for you to try as the main game will be released on August 17th, 2021.

In Greak: Memories Of Azur the player joins siblings Greak, Adara, and Raydel as they flee the deadly invasion on their home, each sibling boasting unique abilities that will assist in their journey; Greak offers up agility and the ability to fit where others will not; Adara wields arcane magic to devastating effect; and Raydel has skill in battle and specialised gear that make him a formidable foe. The player will need to alternate seamlessly between the three siblings to best navigate the beautiful yet hostile world of Azur, taking on the enemy Urlags as they attempt to survive. Hand-Drawn Art and Animation: Enjoy a captivating narrative telling a story of family, home, and union, all brought to life with stunning hand-drawn art.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Greak: Memories of Azur – Nintendo Switch Demo Out Now! (https://youtu.be/7uG3dCL4xpU)