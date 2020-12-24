Green Hell Will Be Coming To VR Sometime In 2021

Those of you who have been enjoying Green Hell as a regular game will be happy to know a VR version is coming next year. Developer and publisher Creepy Jar made the announcement this week that their 2018 title will be getting a VR conversion as the team will be working with Poland-based studio Incuvo for the transition. The company has already turned a couple of games around into VR titles, so they're no strangers to making this happen. Based on the fact that they're involved and the nature of the info below, we're guessing this will be the exact same game you've played before, or maybe haven't tried yet, just changed into a VR format to work with every Vr device out there. The game currently has no release date beyond the idea it will be out sometime in 2021.

Green Hell is an Open World Survival Simulator set in the faithfully recreated conditions of an Amazon rainforest. The player, alone in the jungle with no food or equipment must survive and find a way out it. In order to succeed the player must learn survival techniques, build shelters, make tools and create weapons to hunt animals for food. All this while fighting hunger, thirst, fatigue, tropical diseases and deteriorating mental health. Incuvo is a Polish studio with many years of experience in game development. The company was founded in 2012 and since then has established its position worldwide working on hits like Layers of Fear VR and Blair Witch VR. Incuvo consists of a highly qualified and motivated team of experienced developers, graphic artists and researchers. Studio ports and produces VR games on a work for hire basis but also takes on porting projects with no cost to the original creators.