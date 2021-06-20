Green Hell's Next DLC Spirits Of Amazonia Part 2 Arrives Tuesday

Green Hell is about to get the next part of its last expansion as the next DLC, Spirits Of Amazonia Part 2, will drop on June 22nd. Part 1 was released a short time ago in January and with it came a lot of new areas, missions, and different options for you to take off from the regular story mode. But that also left fans off on a number of different paths that needed to be concluded. In essence, while they didn't abandon the players, they kind of left them off on their own mini cliffhangers to a degree that needed some closure. That's what players will be getting with Part 2, which is a completely free DLC that will add a ton of content to the previous pieces and will give you some new options to play with that you didn't have before. That said, not everything in here will be to your liking as they have added in a new enemy that's a lot tougher to deal with than some of the others, but you get a 2-handed axe and some other goodies to help you.

In Part 1 of the Spirits of Amazonia expansion, players stepped back into the main protagonist Jake's shoes as he befriended an Amazonian tribe for the first time. In Part 2, the journey that was started continues with more content from interesting new Tribal Legends to new animals and fully revised map areas. See below for all that Spirits of Amazonia Part 2 has in store for players! Prepare to enjoy all-new Tribal Legends

Revamped map areas portraying how they looked before the events of the base Green Hell Story Mode

A new hunting tribe, the Un'garaca, and new activities including healing and drums

A dangerous new enemy

Enemies beware! Jake can now equip a wicked 2-handed axe!

New animals, the black panther and small tapir