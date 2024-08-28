Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Green Ranger To Be In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Power Rangers fans will be happy to know that the Green Ranger will be unlockable in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

Game focuses on battles against Robo-Rita and a time-altering plot to rewrite Power Rangers history.

Features '90s-inspired pixel art, action-packed 2-D brawler gameplay, and remixed classic episodes.

Supports offline and online co-op for up to five players, with playable Dinozords and Megazord battles.

Digital Eclipse revealed something special for National Power Rangers Day, as the Green Ranger will be unlockable in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind. Originally, the game looked to feature only the five original Rangers as you battled against Rita and her followers, as Robo-Rita arrived to help rewrite the past. But now we know that the Green Ranger will be unlockable in the game. So kind of like how Casey Jones was unlockable in Shredder's Revenge. The game still doesn't have a release date beyond the idea we'll see it in 2024, but its still some cool news to get.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history. Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration? Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Classic '90s look and feel with hand-drawn pixel art.

Fan-favorite enemies pulled from different seasons of the hit TV show.

Events and episodes that players remember from the show have been remixed.

Action-packed, 2-D brawler gameplay with arcade-style shooting and driving sequences.

Pilot all of the original Dinozords.

Jump into the cockpit of the legendary Megazord and take down gigantic bosses.

Offline and Online support for up to five players.

