Greshin Impact To Release Next Big Update On July 5th

HoYoverse revealed new details to the next update coming to Greshin Impact, as the game will receive the new content in a couple of weeks.

HoYoverse has a new update on the way for Greshin Impact in a couple of weeks, as they are planning to release Version 3.8 on July 5th, 2023. This update will come with some awesome content as there will be a new limited-time area that will be packed with chances for new open-world gameplay, as well as a few summer attractions, a bevy of rewards, and several new outfits to snag for Klee and Kaeya. We got the dev notes below of everything you can expect, along with a new trailer to enjoy.

"Consisting of high hills, forested valleys, dark caves, and a myriad of amusement facilities, a brand-new area called the Veluriyam Mirage awaits visitors this summer in Teyvat. Players may fully explore the Mirage with two open-world game modes: the Choo-Choo Cart that ferries passengers throughout the area with exciting roller-coastering experiences, or the Preprint mode that teleports people into a two-dimensional world to unlock hidden puzzles and treasures. As players explore this area, they can collect Joyeux Vouchers to redeem various rewards, including Kaeya's new outfit. Four summer special events and attractions can also be found across the Veluriyam Mirage. These amusements offer more bonuses, which include the chance to recruit Layla for free. "Spino Blaster" features a water cannon shooting game, and "Dance of Flashing Thought" provides more combat challenges with different features. Participants can control a little Barking Fox and take part in an aerial speed race in the "Sojourns of the Barking Fox" event, or try their hand at a revamped shuffle-board game in the "Bing-Bang Finchball" event."

"Meanwhile, Version 3.8 will reunite old friends with their reruns and showcase some new outfits. Event Wishes will see the return of Klee and Eula in the first half of the update, and bring back Sangonomiya Kokomi and Wanderer in the latter half. Furthermore, Klee and Kaeya will receive their new outfits, and Kaeya will finally have his Hangout Event in the new version. Genius Invokation TCG also embraces more content, including a new PvE mode "The Forge Realm's Temper: Endless Swarm" that features endless waves of enemies within a limited number of rounds, and three new Character Cards: Candace, Yanfei, and Kaedehara Kazuha. In addition to Version 3.8 content, a one-minute footage was shown at today's Genshin Impact Special Program, revealing parts of the urban and underwater view of Fontaine, the Nation of Justice coming later this year. The footage captured the unique street views above the water, the Fleuve Cendre and the sewers, as well as the ecology and aquatic creatures underwater."

