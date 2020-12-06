Grow Big (Or Go Home) Comes To Steam On December 18th

Quarant Inc. revealed this past week that their next indie game Grow Big (Or Go Home) will be coming to Steam on December 18th. The game is pretty fun looking as you basically play the world's greatest and most talented indoor gardener who has a flair for growing anything anywhere. Now your skills will be put to the test as you are challenged with growing plans in obscure places, like an Egyptian tomb, or on the planet Mars. (Put Mark Watney to shame!) We got more info on the game and some screenshots for you below, along with the teaser trailer as this pixel sim title will be out next Friday. Best of luck to you and your gardening dreams.

Do you think you have what it takes to grow things anywhere? Courtesy of Quarant Inc.
Playing as Bruce, the world's most talented indoor gardener, you will travel to different time periods and worlds in order to water, light, and tend to the most tedious plants with the high-tech magic of a watering can, a reflective mirror, and an electric fan, among other advanced tools. Complete with original themed music made by our sickeningly talented Sound Designer, scream in ecstasy at the paradox between such cheerful tunes and such nausea-inducing gameplay as you play through 15+ imaginative levels; Can you get full stars in each level and unlock the procedural and replayable level set in Hell? Only you can answer that. Using just the WASD/Arrow keys to move, Q & E to Rotate, Spacebar to pickup/place, and CTRL to use, experience the simple but challenging systems in this top-down 2d plant simulator, in all of it's pixel-art glory [Zero pixels were rotated in the making of this game].

