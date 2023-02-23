Guardians Frontline Confirms Early March Release Date Fast Travel Games and developer VirtualAge Games are bringing the right of Guardians Frontline over to two VR platforms on March 9th.

Fast Travel Games confirmed today they will be releasing Guardians Frontline for both Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR in early March. If you haven't seen this game before, this title was originally released a while ago when it was just called Guardians on Oculus App Lab. Since that time, the developers have expanded upon the original concept and transformed it into a more robust strategic sci-fi VR shooter. This time around they have given the graphics an overhaul, enhanced many of the weapons, given the game several new lobbies for players to interact in, included an extensive in-game map editor for you to make whatever you'd like, added hundreds of additional editor pieces, several multiplayer co-op modes, and more. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on March 9th.

"With a dangerous alien onslaught looming, players must take control of the battlefield to protect the federation as they work to extract a mysterious power source. Strategically place buildings for cover, call in space crafts for air support, or face the enemy head-on with powerful heavy weapons. Guardians Frontline can be enjoyed solo in single-player mode, four-player co-op, or with up to eight friends in PvP."

A UNIQUE SCI-FI SHOOTER: Guardians Frontline blends the action-packed gameplay of first-person shooters with elements from real-time strategy games.

Guardians Frontline blends the action-packed gameplay of first-person shooters with elements from real-time strategy games. A RANGE OF WEAPONS & VEHICLES: Shoot the Gravity Gun to smash enemies against cliffs. Maneuver mechs and spaceships to wreak havoc from the ground and the sky.

Shoot the Gravity Gun to smash enemies against cliffs. Maneuver mechs and spaceships to wreak havoc from the ground and the sky. GUARDIAN FRIENDS… AND FOES: The Guardians Frontline campaign and its missions can be played with up to 4 players in cooperative mode. Up to 8 players can battle it out in tense and strategic PvP fights.

The Guardians Frontline campaign and its missions can be played with up to 4 players in cooperative mode. Up to 8 players can battle it out in tense and strategic PvP fights. A FLOOD OF USER-GENERATED CONTENT: Guardians Frontline offers a comprehensive but easy-to-use in-game level editor that allows anyone to build and share maps for community enjoyment, leading to infinite replay value.