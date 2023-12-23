Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: BrownDust 2

BrownDust 2 Launches Half Anniversary Commemorative Update

Neowiz has decided to mark the six-month anniversary of BrownDust 2 with an all new event that you can take part in for the next month.

Article Summary Neowiz celebrates BrownDust 2's half-anniversary with a month-long special event.

New content includes Nightmare Winter pack and Fireworks Memories seasonal event.

'My Room' feature addition lets players personalize their space in the game.

Half-anniversary rewards: free costumes, equipment, tickets, and a special live broadcast.

Neowiz has released a new update for BrownDust 2 as they are celebrating the game's six-month anniversary with a special event. This is basically one of those events where the team decided they could celebrate it because, hey, why not? There's really nothing major to celebrate beyond existing for half a year, but they're going all out for this one with a multi-layered event that ends in a special livestream in a few weeks. Here's the full rundown of everything you can expect to see for the next month.

BrownDust 2 Anniversary Event

Nightmare Winter – A Winter Tale Unveiled: To commence the celebration, a winter-limited event special pack, Nightmare Winter, unfolds. Embark on a gripping tale of resistance against the clandestine organization "Morpeah," dictating life in the city of "Levatein." Accessible to all users who have completed the tutorial, this pack comes alive with full Korean and Japanese voice dubbing.

Fireworks Memories – Dive into a Season of Joy: Join the festivity with the large-scale seasonal event, Fireworks Memories. Following the Nightmare Winter narrative, users can savor ten episodes over four weeks. Immerse yourself in normal battles, challenge battles in 'Battle Contents,' and field quests like 'City Rush!' Participate in the event, earn event coins, and engage in the 'Bingo Game' to unlock fabulous rewards, including the 'Stray Cat Rou Costume,' draw tickets and dias.

My Room Feature – Your Personalized Space: Introducing the all-new content feature, 'My Room,' enabling users to decorate their personal space to match their unique personalities. Get ready to express your creativity!

Last Night – Coming Soon: Stay tuned for the update scheduled on January 4th, 2024, unveiling the PvE content Last Night, where all costumes come into play.

Half Anniversary Extravaganza – Unprecedented Rewards Await: Until January 18th (before maintenance), partake in various events showering players with unprecedented rewards. Celebrating the half-anniversary, users receive the 'Stray Cat Rou Costume,' 'SR Rou Exclusive Equipment,' and '10 Draw Tickets' for free upon login. During the event, collect up to five additional costumes for the 'Stray Cat Rou Costume,' enhancing it to the max at +5.

Season Pass Rewards Galore: Explore the Half Anniversary Season Pass, Returning User Season Pass, login gifts, daily login gifts, and boosting events, showering users with lavish rewards, including a maximum of '200 Draw Tickets' and 5,000 dias.

Special Live Broadcast: On January 19, Brown Dust 2 hosted a special live broadcast commemorating the half-anniversary through its official YouTube channel. Witness real-time interaction with developers and ongoing communication with the vibrant user community.

