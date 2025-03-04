Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds – Repentance Arrives Next Week

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds has a new update on the way called Repentance, filled with a ton of new content and adventures

ArenaNet revealed the second chapter of Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds will launch shortly, as the latest quarterly expansion called Repentance will arrive next week. This latest update adds several new components and pieces of content to the game, along with new rewards and challenging activities, which have all been embedded in a new map for the Mistburned Barrens, which sounds like an "amazing" place to visit. We have more info about the content here, along with the latest trailer for you to check out, as it will launch on March 11. It's a free update for those who own Janthir Wilds, but everyone else will have to pay for the new content.

Guild Wars 2: Janthir Wilds – Repentance

Deep inside the ruins of Bava Nisos is the Mists gate that brought the otherworldly titans into Tyria. Players will delve into the mysteries of the mysterious mursaat, long a source of legend stretching back to the original Guild Wars, and contend with their arcane experiments that rendered their lands riven by spectral agony and bloodstone magic. Repentance will contain a multitude of new rewards, including a new weapon and armor set, six new relics for more character-build possibilities, a refresh to the offerings in the Wizards Vault, new minipets, and new Homestead recipes that can be earned by completing in-game achievements. A new Mursaat Shadowcraft mastery track will aid players in their exploration of Repentance as they seek out the far corners of the new map.

Additionally, the titan Greer will be added to the Janthir Wilds Convergence gameplay mode, beginning alternating boss rotations for players to test their mettle in the challenging 50-player activity. A more difficult challenge mode will be available in the Mount Balrior raid (first introduced in November's content update), with the most prestigious rewards available to players who can complete it.

