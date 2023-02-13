Guild Wars 2 Reveals Spring 2023 Content Roadmap The developers at ArenaNet go over some of the changes on the way for Guild Wars 2 with the Spring 2023 Content Roadmap.

ArenaNet has released a new blog for Guild Wars 2, as they go over the content roadmap for the next few months and changes on the way. The team is going to be making a few new additions to the game that will change things up, but they are also reflecting on a lot of what's already there and what already works. This includes a balancing this month, a new map on the way, a new Super Adventure festival in March, and a DX11 upgrade. We got some of the notes below.

"The first step toward accomplishing these goals was to rebalance how we allocate our development resources across the project. Historically, with few exceptions, Living World seasons have required the focus of nearly the entire Guild Wars 2 development team to deliver them at the size, quality, and cadence that our players expect. This made it difficult to simultaneously develop expansions while supporting the game with regular content updates. It also meant that many areas of the game went undersupported. In the next phase of Guild Wars 2's development, we're taking a more balanced approach that will allow us to provide more support for popular game modes, make frequent quality-of-life improvements to core gameplay systems like professions, deliver new features, and expand the world of Tyria with satisfying, immersive story updates."

"Our future expansions for Guild Wars 2 will be the backbone of this new approach. Rather than launching an expansion every two to four years with a season of Living World in between, we'll be releasing smaller expansions more frequently at a slightly reduced price and adding additional content for those expansions through quarterly updates, meaning that the next big release is only ever a few months away. The first release in an expansion cycle is the launch point for a new story arc, bringing with it two new open-world maps, two Strike Missions, new gameplay, and combat features, new Masteries, and new rewards. In the following quarterly updates, we'll add another open-world map, additional story chapters, challenge modes for the Strike Missions, a new fractal dungeon and challenge mode, new rewards, and additions to the new systems introduced in that expansion. Once that expansion's story is complete, the next expansion will be just around the corner."