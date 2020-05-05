Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga Episode Three Is Coming In Late May

ArenaNet announced this morning that Episode Three of Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga is coming on May 26th. The episode itself is called "No Quarter", and much like the title suggests, there will be none given as two codes enter into a civil war. The episode will open up a brand new part of Tyria: the Drizzlewood Coast that's never been seen before, as it has been tucked into the viridian forests of the Woodland Cascades. This is totally going to be a World vs. World game mode scenario where you'll be thrown into one of the biggest maps they've ever created for the game in what is essentially a meta-event of epic proportions. You can check out the trailer for it below, along with a complete list of all the additions thrown into this new episode of Guild Wars 2.

A brand new Guild Wars 2 map, the coastal alpine forests of the Drizzlewood Coast

A massive, map-wide meta event that puts players right in the thick of the charr civil war as they help the United Legions siege fortresses and take control of enemy positions in World vs. World-inspired gameplay

A new United Legions Waystation mastery that will grant new special action skills useful for besieging charr fortresses and resupplying allies

A new Strike Mission, "Cold War", that features wave-based survival against fearsome enemies

A new tier to the Essence Manipulation mastery tracks introduced in Episode One

Two new weapons sets, Tengu Echo and Stormcaller, plus two new standalone weapons to earn

New charr-themed backpacks, plus new charr-specific helms for charr player characters

A new Guild Wars 2 "play dead" emote

A new Bear Shaman armor set, heretofore only available to NPC characters