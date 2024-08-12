Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar

Gunnar Optiks Reveals New Plaid Computer Glasses

Gunnar Optiks revealed a new addition to their Alloy Collection this past week, as they have a new Plaid option in their collection

Plaid glasses feature advanced blue light blocking tech to reduce digital eye strain and improve comfort.

Design includes flexible spring hinges, floating nose pads, and a taller B-Height lens for greater coverage.

Each purchase includes a glasses case, microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and a 24-month warranty.

Gunnar Optiks showed off a brand new pair of glasses as part of their Alloy Collection, as they have a new Plaid option for people to choose from. As you can see from the image below, the design has a plaid look to it, hence the name, but that's simply the design choice for you to enjoy. The pair share the same features as others in this collection, as it is made of a magnesium-aluminum alloy with a rectangular style that has been balanced with flexible spring hinges and floating nose pads. This particular pair is actually a taller B-Height (the vertical height of the lenses), which has been designed to provide a mature look and more blue light coverage. We have more info below as the pair is going for $105.

Gunnar Alloy Collection – Plaid

With squared-off lenses for an angular look, the Plaid is the latest addition to the Alloy Collection, inspired by the past with an eye toward the future. Built with a magnesium-aluminum alloy frame material, Plaid offers balanced, flexible spring hinges and adjustable floating nose pads to provide a fully comfortable fit. With the latest advanced lens technology, the glasses provide the best in digital eye strain reduction and blue light blocking technology to keep the best power users doing what they do best. Plaid also has excellent solutions to help with computer vision syndrome symptoms like dry eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, or headaches: Gunnar's patented blue light lens technology, 0.2 diopters of focusing power, a wrap-around frame design, and a premium G-Shield lens coating for anti-reflective, smudge-resistant, and oleophobic lenses.

Rectangular style magnesium-aluminum alloy frame material

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Premium lens coating: anti-reflective, smudge-resistant & oleophobic

Blocks harmful blue light and 100%

Included With Purchase

Glasses Case

Microfiber Pouch

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

24-month warranty

