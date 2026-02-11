Posted in: eSports, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: glasses, Gunnar

Gunnar Reveals Two New Additions For The Pro Esports Collection

Gunnar has added a pair of new designs to their Pro Esports Collection, as players now have a couple new options for gamer glasses

Article Summary Gunnar unveils two new gamer glasses, Viscer and Tera, for the Pro Esports Collection.

Viscer features a single toric lens design for panoramic vision and blocks distracting peripheral light.

Tera offers lightweight, durable construction with flexible temples for headset comfort and stability.

Both models utilize Gunnar lens technology to reduce digital eye strain and block harmful blue light.

Gunnar has revealed two new gamer glasses designs from their The Pro Esports Collection, as players can now choose between the Viscer and the Tera. Each one offers its own special design that you can utilize for comfort, effectiveness, and to just look cool in your own way. We have the finer details for both below as they're now available in their shop for $84 each.

Gunnar – Viscer

Designed for professional esports gamers, the Viscer is an advanced, optically engineered single toric lens inspired by high-coverage sports frames. This frame delivers exceptional features, including a wide, uninterrupted field of view for panoramic vision, a high-wrap design that sits close to the face to minimize air currents, and an ocular pocket that traps humidity to prevent dry eyes. Its edge-to-edge coverage effectively blocks peripheral light sources, ensuring optimal visual clarity. The adjustable nose bridge enhances comfort and fit, allowing users to customize the frame to their unique facial structure. For the first time, a single lens incorporates proprietary Gunnar technology, offering focusing power to reduce eye strain during extended periods of near viewing. Additionally, Gunnar's specialized lens tints are uniquely engineered to filter harmful spikes of light, providing enhanced protection and performance. Not available in prescription.

Tera

Level up your gaming experience with the Tera glasses, designed to keep you comfortable and focused during even the most intense sessions. Featuring a sleek, high-wrap rectangular frame crafted from precision-engineered polymer, these glasses deliver lightweight durability for long-lasting wear. The ultra-thin stainless-steel temples are equipped with 180-degree flexible hinges, providing a secure, snug fit without unnecessary bulk. This innovative design ensures stability and comfort, even during extended headset use. Enhanced with Gunnar's latest lens technology, including the signature Amber tint, these glasses reduce digital eye strain, block harmful blue light, and improve visual focus – giving you a competitive edge in every game.

