Gunnar Teams With Amazon Studios For New Fallout-Themed Glasses

Gunnar has partnered with Amazon Studios again ahead of Season 2 of Fallout to present a new pair of glasses for New Vegas

Gunnar has revealed a brand new pair of glasses they are releasing in partnership with Amazon Studios, as they have a new Fallout pair in time for Season 2 of the series. The new Brotherhood of Steel design is taken from the look of their armor from the show, while also retaining a bit of style to fit the New Vegas theme from both the show and the video game franchise. We have more details on the new pair below as they're being sold with multiple lens options for $100.

Fallout x Gunnar – Brotherhood of Steel Glasses

Step into the ranks of the Brotherhood with the official Fallout x Gunnar – Brotherhood of Steel glasses. Inspired by the Brotherhood's iconic armor and unshakable dedication to preserving technology, these frames are built for strength, clarity, and protection—both in-game and in real life. The rounded aviator design is finished in a weathered gunmetal, echoing the steel plating of Brotherhood power armor. Subtle engravings include the Brotherhood of Steel emblem on the lens and the battle cry "Ad Victoriam" etched boldly along the temple, marking your allegiance to the cause. Each pair comes packaged with premium accessories, including a metal "Area 51" collector's case, a microber pouch featuring Brotherhood artwork, and a custom microber cleaning cloth with Fallout designs. Available in Amber, Amber Sun-shift, Sun or Amber Max lens tints for maximum protection.

Drawing inspiration from the Brotherhood's legendary Power Armor, these glasses sport a weathered aviator design with flexible spring hinges. Equipped with Gunnar's patented blue light–blocking lenses, G-Shield smudge and scratch-resistant coating, subtle +0.2 diopters for enhanced focus, and a wraparound fit, all to protect your eyes whether you're exploring the wasteland or venturing into a vault. Officially licensed by Amazon Studios, each pair comes with hidden Fallout Easter eggs and arrives in collectible packaging, including a custom Area 51 case, a microfiber pouch, a cleaning cloth, and a 12-month warranty.

Weathered gunmetal aviator frame inspired by Brotherhood armor

Flexible spring hinges•Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield Plus lens coating: anti-reflective &smudge resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Amazon Studios Fallout glasses

Collectors Case•Collectors Microber Pouch•Collectors Microber Cleaning Cloth•12-month Warrant

